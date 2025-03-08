Stuart Pearce's Health Scare: Support Pours In From Nottingham Forest

Ex-England defender Stuart Pearce was the subject of a heartfelt tribute by Nottingham Forest during their Premier League clash on Saturday after he reportedly suffered a medical emergency.

The 62-year-old Pearce faced his health crisis aboard a flight from the United States to London. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Canada, where Pearce received necessary treatment and remains hospitalized, according to Britain's Press Association.

Sam Matterface, his colleague from talkSPORT, reported Pearce is in good spirits despite not being fully recovered. A 'Get Well Soon Stuart' message was showcased at City Ground as a nod to his influence and past with the club.

