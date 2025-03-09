Left Menu

Scotland Triumphs Over Wales in Thrilling Six Nations Clash

Scotland secured a dramatic 35-29 victory against Wales in a Six Nations match at Murrayfield. Blair Kinghorn and Tom Jordan each scored twice, aiding the home side in achieving a bonus-point win. Despite Wales' commendable second-half performance, Scotland maintained their lead and sustained championship hopes.

Updated: 09-03-2025 00:22 IST
In a pulsating Six Nations encounter, Scotland emerged victorious over Wales with a 35-29 win at Murrayfield, thanks to double tries by fullback Blair Kinghorn and centre Tom Jordan. The victory not only secured a bonus point but also extended Wales' losing streak to a record 16th consecutive game.

Scotland's first-half performance was nothing short of exceptional, as they charged to a 28-8 lead, with wing Darcy Graham also adding his name to the scoresheet. However, the second half saw the game become disjointed, allowing Wales to make a comeback attempt with four tries of their own.

Despite Wales' resurgence, Scotland's early dominance ensured they held onto their lead, keeping their slim championship ambitions alive. The victory puts Scotland five points behind tournament leaders France, whom they face in Paris on March 15, setting the stage for a potential championship-deciding clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

