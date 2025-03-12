Left Menu

Triumphant India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India celebrated a remarkable victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final held in Dubai. Skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant half-century anchored the win, while Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav shined with the ball. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra earned the Golden Bat award.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed immense joy as the Men in Blue clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. The tournament, running from February 19 to March 9, culminated in India's triumphant victory over New Zealand in Dubai.

Speaking at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, before heading to Dehradun for Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding, the jubilant 43-year-old Gambhir conveyed the nation's pride and happiness at the team's achievement. "I am very happy, and the whole nation is happy," he told reporters.

The final witnessed stellar performances, led by Captain Rohit Sharma, who secured the Player of the Match award with 76 runs off 83 balls. His exceptional innings, alongside Shreyas Iyer's contribution, and proficient spells from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, ensured India's third ICC Champions Trophy title. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was named Player of the Tournament, amassing 263 runs at an average of 65.75, while Matt Henry emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in the tournament.

