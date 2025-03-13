Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Ignite Spirit with #PlayLikeMumbai Campaign

Mumbai Indians launch the #PlayLikeMumbai campaign, celebrating Mumbai's resilience and cricket culture. Featuring Jackie Shroff as 'Spirit Coach' and a rap anthem, the campaign embodies the city's fearless energy. The IPL team retains top players, aiming to rebound from last season's poor performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:44 IST
Mumbai Indians Ignite Spirit with #PlayLikeMumbai Campaign
Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025 (Photo: MI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Indians (MI) have unveiled their latest campaign, #PlayLikeMumbai, aiming to encapsulate the essence of the city within the team's spirit. The campaign is a nod to Mumbai's enduring resilience, fearless attitude, and its vibrant street-smart cricket culture, according to a press release by the Reliance Foundation.

Bollywood's Jackie Shroff has been appointed as the 'Spirit Coach' for MI, infusing his Bambaiya charm into the team's ethos. His involvement marks a unique move by the franchise as he helps motivate the players, channeling the authentic spirit of Mumbai into the season's pursuits.

The campaign is complemented by a dynamic rap anthem from local artists such as Srushti Tawade and Kaam Bhari, whose verses beat to the rhythm of Mumbai's vibrant streets. Despite last season's struggles, MI retained their stellar cadre, reflecting their relentless ambition to claim victory in the coming IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

