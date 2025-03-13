Jyoti Singh Shines in Senior Debut at FIH Pro League
Jyoti Singh, a promising young hockey player, made an impressive debut in the senior India team at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25. She was instrumental in India's victory against the top-ranked Netherlands, drawing inspiration from her family and senior teammates. Now, she's back to lead the junior squad.
- Country:
- India
Jyoti Singh, a standout 20-year-old talent, marked her senior India debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 by participating in four matches, including a triumphant win against the world's top-ranked Netherlands team. This milestone resonated deeply with Singh, who described the experience of hearing the national anthem as unforgettable.
Singh recounted the nerves leading to her debut game, revealing she learned she would face Spain just a night before the match. Senior team members, including Sushila Chanu and Savita, offered her valuable support and guidance, which she credited for bolstering her confidence.
Having trained extensively through platforms such as the Hockey India League with Delhi SG Pipers, Singh was pleasantly surprised by her rapid selection to the senior squad. With a family deeply rooted in sports, including her father, former athlete Dheeraj Singh, and a hockey-playing cousin, Singh's passion for the game runs deep.
Reflecting on her performance, Singh acknowledged the need to enhance her speed and ball-handling skills, taking inspiration from seasoned defender Sushila Chanu. Previously a junior team captain, Singh aims to win more accolades for India, fueling her aspirations with past triumphs like the Junior Women's Asia Cup gold medal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
