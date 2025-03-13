Left Menu

Toto Wolff Dismisses Verstappen Rumors Amid Changes at Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff dismisses rumors of wanting to sign F1 champion Max Verstappen. With rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli joining George Russell, Wolff focuses on extending Russell's contract. Meanwhile, former Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is thriving at Ferrari, calling it an exciting phase in his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:45 IST
Toto Wolff Dismisses Verstappen Rumors Amid Changes at Mercedes
Toto Wolff
  • Country:
  • Australia

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has quelled speculation about the pursuit of reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. Wolff remains committed to the current team lineup, featuring new talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell, while prioritizing Russell's contract extension.

Despite previous reports suggesting Verstappen as a desired successor to Lewis Hamilton, who departed Mercedes for Ferrari, Wolff firmly stated that his focus remains on optimizing the existing driver arrangement. With Andrea Kimi Antonelli and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas, Wolff aims at securing a successful future for Mercedes.

Transitioning to Ferrari has invigorated seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who relishes the new challenges. As the veteran Briton embraces a fresh start, he diligently dedicates himself to training and performance, poised to reclaim his dominance in the sport he once ruled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025