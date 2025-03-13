Indian Shooting Stars Set Sights on ISSF Junior World Cup Glory

Paris Olympian Raiza Dhillon has been named as part of a formidable 36-member Indian junior squad by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the upcoming ISSF Junior World Cup set to take place in Suhl, Germany, from May 19 to May 27. The team is prepared to compete in 15 events, featuring three mixed team events.

Dhillon will join the 12-member shotgun squad, alongside standout performers from the Junior World Championships in Peru, Mukesh Nelavali, who secured five golds and two bronze medals, and Divanshi, who claimed a double gold, including victory in the women's 25m pistol individual event. These athletes aim to repeat their previous successes.

India emerged victorious at the Junior World Championships in Peru last October, securing an impressive tally of 13 golds. The selected squad of 36 seeks to continue India's dominance on the junior global stage. ''We have a home junior world cup coming up in September and the juniors will be looking to impress with an eye on that as well,'' NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo shared in a release, expressing confidence in the talent and guidance of the young shooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)