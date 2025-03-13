Usyk vs. Parker: A Heavyweight Showdown Awaits

The World Boxing Organisation has initiated the process for a much-anticipated face-off between Ukraine's heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, and former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker. The directive was issued on Thursday, demanding the champions open negotiations for a mandatory title defense.

Usyk, who holds the prestigious WBC, WBA, and WBO belts after successive victories over Tyson Fury, is set to meet Parker, who was WBO champion from 2016 to 2018. The New Zealander secured his latest win against Martin Bakole in Riyadh last month.

An email detailing the 30-day negotiation window was sent from WBO chairman Luis Batista Salas, published on the organization's website. Parker and Usyk's deal could face a purse bid if not settled within the timeframe, potentially altering the landscape of heavyweight boxing.

