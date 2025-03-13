Left Menu

Usyk vs. Parker: A Heavyweight Showdown Awaits

The World Boxing Organisation has mandated negotiations for a title defense between Ukraine's heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and New Zealand's Joseph Parker. Usyk, owning the WBC, WBA, and WBO belts, previously defeated Tyson Fury. Parker, a former WBO champion, recently clinched a victory over Martin Bakole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:14 IST
Usyk vs. Parker: A Heavyweight Showdown Awaits
Oleksandr Usyk
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The World Boxing Organisation has initiated the process for a much-anticipated face-off between Ukraine's heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, and former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker. The directive was issued on Thursday, demanding the champions open negotiations for a mandatory title defense.

Usyk, who holds the prestigious WBC, WBA, and WBO belts after successive victories over Tyson Fury, is set to meet Parker, who was WBO champion from 2016 to 2018. The New Zealander secured his latest win against Martin Bakole in Riyadh last month.

An email detailing the 30-day negotiation window was sent from WBO chairman Luis Batista Salas, published on the organization's website. Parker and Usyk's deal could face a purse bid if not settled within the timeframe, potentially altering the landscape of heavyweight boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025