PCB Reverses Pay Cut Amid Backlash in National T20 Championship

In response to widespread backlash, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reversed its controversial decision to reduce match fees for the National T20 Championship. This comes after the board initially slashed the fees to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for players and reserves, which sparked criticism.

Facing pressure, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi issued an order to review the policy, leading to a significant increase in match fees to Rs 40,000 for players and Rs 20,000 for reserves. The original decision for a pay cut was linked to complaints of over-age player selections and budgetary constraints arising from an expanded domestic season.

Despite the recent changes, challenges remain for the PCB, as the National Under-19 Championship was abruptly halted and reports suggest a decline in facilities for domestic players. The PCB cited unbudgeted domestic events as the reason for earlier expense cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)