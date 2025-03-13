Nottingham Forest's Retro Journey to Champions League Dreams

Nottingham Forest's nostalgic pursuit of Champions League aspirations is turning heads, as coach Nuno Espirito Santo defies modern football trends with a unique approach.

In their 28 Premier League games, Forest's possession averages just 39.4%, the league's lowest, yet their results speak volumes: 45 goals scored, only 33 conceded, and a firm grip on third place.

With a critical match against struggling Ipswich Town approaching, Espirito Santo emphasizes maintaining their game-by-game focus, highlighting a secure defensive block and swift counter-attacks as key strategies.

