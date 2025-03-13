Nottingham Forest's Retro Journey to Champions League Dreams
Nottingham Forest is making a surprising push for Champions League qualification, defying current football trends. Under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the team employs a low-possession, counter-attacking style. With a key match against Ipswich Town looming, their tactical approach relies heavily on defensive solidity and striking efficiency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:23 IST
Nottingham Forest's nostalgic pursuit of Champions League aspirations is turning heads, as coach Nuno Espirito Santo defies modern football trends with a unique approach.
In their 28 Premier League games, Forest's possession averages just 39.4%, the league's lowest, yet their results speak volumes: 45 goals scored, only 33 conceded, and a firm grip on third place.
With a critical match against struggling Ipswich Town approaching, Espirito Santo emphasizes maintaining their game-by-game focus, highlighting a secure defensive block and swift counter-attacks as key strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement