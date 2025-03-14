Dramatic First Round at The Players Championship

In an unexpected turn of events at The Players Championship, Camilo Villegas managed to secure a lead alongside Lucas Glover and J.J. Spaun. Villegas fine-tuned his swing with the help of his coach in Singapore, just in time to secure his position.

Thursday saw an impressive round from Glover, who managed nine birdies for a score of 6-under 66. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, despite challenging tee shots, landed in the 67 group. Fans also witnessed notable performances and setbacks among known players due to the unforgiving nature of TPC Sawgrass.

The day finished with several players, including McGreevy, unable to complete the round before darkness fell, ensuring an early start the next morning. The mix of phenomenal skills and course challenges made the tournament's opening as exciting as ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)