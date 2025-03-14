Left Menu

Axar Patel Leads the Capitals: A New Era Begins

Axar Patel has been appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025, replacing Rishabh Pant. Having been with the team since 2019, he was retained for INR 16.50 crore. Despite limited IPL captaincy experience, he has led Gujarat in domestic cricket and served as India's T20I vice-captain.

Updated: 14-03-2025 09:52 IST
Axar Patel Leads the Capitals: A New Era Begins
In a significant leadership change, Axar Patel has been named the captain of Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season, taking over from Rishabh Pant, who exited the team prior to the mega auction.

The 31-year-old all-rounder has been a part of the Delhi Capitals since 2019, securing a retention bid of INR 16.50 crore. Despite having limited captaincy experience in the IPL, Patel has demonstrated leadership as the captain of Gujarat's domestic team and recently served as the vice-captain of India's T20 International squad.

Last season, Patel showcased his all-round skills by scoring 235 runs with an average of nearly 30 and claiming 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.65. "It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals," said Patel, expressing his readiness and confidence in leading the team forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

