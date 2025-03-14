Left Menu

Tuchel's Surprising England Squad Selection: The Unexpected Returns

New England coach Thomas Tuchel's first squad announcement includes unexpected recalls for Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson. As England prepares for World Cup qualifiers, Tuchel brings fresh energy and surprise moves, including call-ups for young talents like Newcastle's Dan Burn and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Thomas Tuchel

New England coach Thomas Tuchel has stirred excitement with his initial squad announcement, bringing Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson back into the limelight. This strategic move signifies a fresh chapter as Tuchel prepares for England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, and Henderson, a 34-year-old midfielder for Ajax, return with renewed vigor. Tuchel, succeeding Gareth Southgate, aims to leverage their experience along with new talents like Newcastle's Dan Burn and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly to build a formidable team.

While seasoned players make a comeback, notable omissions include Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injuries. This lineup underlines Tuchel's focus on character and resilience, values exemplified by Henderson and Burn, setting a promising tone for England's upcoming matches.

