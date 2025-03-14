Tuchel's Surprising England Squad Selection: The Unexpected Returns

New England coach Thomas Tuchel has stirred excitement with his initial squad announcement, bringing Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson back into the limelight. This strategic move signifies a fresh chapter as Tuchel prepares for England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, and Henderson, a 34-year-old midfielder for Ajax, return with renewed vigor. Tuchel, succeeding Gareth Southgate, aims to leverage their experience along with new talents like Newcastle's Dan Burn and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly to build a formidable team.

While seasoned players make a comeback, notable omissions include Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injuries. This lineup underlines Tuchel's focus on character and resilience, values exemplified by Henderson and Burn, setting a promising tone for England's upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)