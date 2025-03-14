Gerard Piqué Under Judicial Scrutiny Amid Spanish Super Cup Deal Probe

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué is facing judicial inquiry over a contentious business deal that relocated the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The judicial probe stems from concerns around potential corruption and money laundering related to the lucrative deal orchestrated by Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish football federation.

The Madrid-based court revealed that the federation and Saudi Arabia entered into contracts in 2019 and 2020 to secure a 10-year partnership, hosting the mini soccer tournament in the Kingdom for 40 million euros annually. An additional 4 million euros per year was to be paid as a commission to Piqué's sports entertainment firm, Kosmos, amid his active career with Barcelona.

The investigation, initiated in 2022 after leaked recordings emerged between Rubiales and Piqué, continues with both parties denying any wrongdoing. The legal proceedings remain ongoing, and the case could proceed to trial depending upon judicial decisions. Rubiales, facing unrelated legal troubles, was recently convicted of sexual assault for an incident post-2023 Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)