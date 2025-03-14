Left Menu

Longshot Triumphs: Poniros Makes History at Gold Cup Friday

Poniros, a surprise 100/1 debutant, won the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, historically becoming the longest-priced winner. Owned by betting magnate Tony Bloom and trained by Willie Mullins, the victory compensated for Bloom's previous loss. Jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr's decision to ride paid off, earning over £84,405 in prize money.

Cheltenham | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:20 IST
Poniros, a 100/1 longshot debutant, took the Cheltenham race by storm with a shocking win on Gold Cup Friday, marking an unexpected turn in the Triumph Hurdle history. Owned by Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion's Tony Bloom, the horse was expertly guided by jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Trained by Irishman Willie Mullins, the former flat racer edged out Lulamba and East India Dock to secure a fourth consecutive Triumph Hurdle victory for Mullins. This win set a new record for the longest-priced winner in a Grade One juvenile novice hurdle.

Bloom, known for placing substantial sports wagers, collected £84,405 in prize money, recouping losses from a failed bet earlier in the week. His calculated gamble on Poniros paid off handsomely, highlighting the unpredictable yet thrilling nature of horse racing.

