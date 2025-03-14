Left Menu

Axar Patel: New Delhi Capitals Captain with a Quest for IPL Glory

Axar Patel steps into the captaincy role for Delhi Capitals, pursuing IPL success. Known for his performances on the field since joining in 2019, Patel aims to guide the team to its first IPL title. The seasoned all-rounder's leadership skills are backed by past experiences in various formats of cricket.

Updated: 14-03-2025 22:18 IST
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is set to captain the Delhi Capitals in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As the new captain, Patel faces the formidable challenge of filling Rishabh Pant's significant void and steering the team toward a maiden title triumph.

Patel's association with Delhi Capitals dates back to 2019, and he has since become a cornerstone of the team with standout performances across six IPL seasons. Over 82 matches, he has delivered impressive statistics with 967 runs and 62 wickets at an economical rate of 7.09. His rapport with fans, both of the Capitals and the national team, highlights his popularity and on-field prowess, having also contributed to India's T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victories.

Axar has gained diverse captaincy experience, including serving as vice-captain for Delhi Capitals in a previous IPL season. His leadership stint includes captaining Gujarat's under-19 team and leading various teams in domestic tournaments, where his record boasts significant victories despite some setbacks. The all-rounder's evolving cricket journey now hinges on directing Delhi Capitals toward coveted IPL success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

