Left Menu

A Rocky Start for Indian Golfer Avani Prashanth at Australian Women's Classic

In the 2025 Australian Women's Classic, Indian golfers faced challenges with Avani Prashanth at Tied-55th, while Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar lagged further behind, impacted by lack of practice due to a cyclone. Welsh rookie Darcey Harry shone, leading alongside Moa Folke and Emma Spitz with impressive rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:52 IST
A Rocky Start for Indian Golfer Avani Prashanth at Australian Women's Classic
Diksha Dagar (Photo: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian golfers encountered a challenging day at the 2025 Australian Women's Classic with Avani Prashanth ending the round Tied-55th and compatriots Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar trailing at T-79th and T-88th respectively. The absence of practice rounds due to cyclonic conditions affected their performance, as reported by the tournament's press release.

The Ladies European Tour and WPGA Tour have faced tough times after Cyclone Alfred's impact led to the previous week's event cancellation in New South Wales, forcing this week's tournament to cut down to 54 holes. Competitors took their first swings on the course in the initial round, with Avani Prashanth, now a professional, struggling with two bogeys and no birdies.

Pranavi Urs recorded a modest performance with two birdies but five bogeys, while Diksha Dagar, runner-up in Morocco, similarly struggled with one birdie amidst five bogeys. In sharp contrast, rookies Darcey Harry, Moa Folke, and Emma Spitz thrived, each carding a 6-under 64, overcoming practice limitations to take an early lead.

Darcey Harry spearheaded the leaderboard, showcasing exceptional putting with four birdies leading to a 30 on the front nine, and adding more birdies to tally a commendable 64. Moa Folke demonstrated superb fairway accuracy and green play, closing with a bogey-free round filled with birdies. Meanwhile, Emma Spitz joined the fray with a run of seven birdies, displaying outstanding strategy and precision on the greens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025