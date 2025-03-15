A Rocky Start for Indian Golfer Avani Prashanth at Australian Women's Classic

Indian golfers encountered a challenging day at the 2025 Australian Women's Classic with Avani Prashanth ending the round Tied-55th and compatriots Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar trailing at T-79th and T-88th respectively. The absence of practice rounds due to cyclonic conditions affected their performance, as reported by the tournament's press release.

The Ladies European Tour and WPGA Tour have faced tough times after Cyclone Alfred's impact led to the previous week's event cancellation in New South Wales, forcing this week's tournament to cut down to 54 holes. Competitors took their first swings on the course in the initial round, with Avani Prashanth, now a professional, struggling with two bogeys and no birdies.

Pranavi Urs recorded a modest performance with two birdies but five bogeys, while Diksha Dagar, runner-up in Morocco, similarly struggled with one birdie amidst five bogeys. In sharp contrast, rookies Darcey Harry, Moa Folke, and Emma Spitz thrived, each carding a 6-under 64, overcoming practice limitations to take an early lead.

Darcey Harry spearheaded the leaderboard, showcasing exceptional putting with four birdies leading to a 30 on the front nine, and adding more birdies to tally a commendable 64. Moa Folke demonstrated superb fairway accuracy and green play, closing with a bogey-free round filled with birdies. Meanwhile, Emma Spitz joined the fray with a run of seven birdies, displaying outstanding strategy and precision on the greens.

