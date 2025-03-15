Cricket Legends Collide: Tendulkar vs Lara in IML Final Showdown
Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters will face Brian Lara's West Indies Masters in the International Masters League final at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur. The tournament has reignited fans' memories of cricket legends, with broadcast available on JioHotstar and Colors Cineplex from 7 p.m. onwards.
- Country:
- India
The inaugural International Masters League (IML) finale will witness cricket titans Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara compete as they lead the India Masters and West Indies Masters, respectively, on Sunday, March 16. The much-anticipated clash is set to take place at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur.
Throughout the tournament, the India Masters have exhibited a remarkable performance, entering the finals as one of the pre-tournament favorites. Despite a single league loss to the Australia Masters, Tendulkar's team avenged this defeat in the semi-finals, securing a dominant 94-run victory.
The IML has offered fans a nostalgic journey through cricket's golden era, with the final promising an electrifying showdown. Enthusiasts can catch the live-action on JioHotstar and Colors Cineplex channels from 7 p.m. onwards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raipur Mayor's Son Arrested for Disruptive Birthday Celebration
Chhattisgarh Congress vs. ED: Protests Erupt in Raipur
Nine dead, 16 injured in two accidents in Raipur, Narayanpur districts in Chhattisgarh
IML 2025: Gunaratne, Udana star in Sri Lanka Masters 21-run win against West Indies Masters
Five dead as car hits truck in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district