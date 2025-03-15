Kim Min-jae's Injury Sidelines Him from Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae has been excluded from the South Korean national squad for the upcoming home World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Jordan, owing to an Achilles tendon injury, as confirmed by the Korean Football Association on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was initially included in coach Hong Myung-bo's 28-man lineup, announced on Monday, but had to be withdrawn after inflammation in his Achilles tendon was discovered. This injury also sidelines him from Bayern's Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin scheduled later on Saturday.

According to the KFA, a decision on a possible replacement has yet to be made: "Kim Min-jae will need to undergo treatment and rehabilitation for his left Achilles tendonitis during the international break." South Korea eyes a strong position in the 2026 World Cup finals, currently leading Group B with 14 points, preceding key matches against Oman and Jordan.

