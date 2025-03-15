Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Teen Tennis Star Shines and Major Deals Announced

In recent sports news, Mirra Andreeva reached the Indian Wells final, Cooper Kupp signed with the Seahawks, and Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers to victory. Additionally, Lando Norris surprised in the Australian Grand Prix, and the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated a franchise record win streak.

Updated: 15-03-2025 22:28 IST
Seventeen-year-old Russian tennis sensation, Mirra Andreeva, has made headlines by securing her spot in the Indian Wells final. She ousted defending champion Iga Swiatek and will face Aryna Sabalenka. This marks another milestone for Andreeva who eyes two consecutive WTA 1000 titles.

In other sports developments, Cooper Kupp has returned to his roots by signing a significant three-year, $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The wide receiver aims to strengthen the team's offense as he relocates closer to his Yakima, Washington hometown.

Adding to the exciting updates, Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl delivered a stellar performance with an overtime goal against the New York Islanders. His efforts positioned the Oilers for a 2-1 win while marking Draisaitl's sixth 100-point season within seven years, showcasing his consistency and skill.

