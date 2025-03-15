Italy Coach Decries Discipline Lapse in Dramatic Six Nations Clash

Italy's rugby coach Gonzalo Quesada expressed his anger over the team's indiscipline during their narrow 22-17 loss to Ireland in the recent Six Nations encounter. Two yellow cards and a red card left Italy outnumbered on the field, undermining their spirited performance.

Quesada noted the potential Italy had to win the match, highlighting their defensive and offensive strengths when playing with a full team. He emphasized that the opposition, Ireland, appeared vulnerable at times, yet Italy's lack of discipline cost them dearly.

Although disappointed with the outcome, Quesada sees a silver lining, believing that, with reflection and analysis, the team can use this setback as a catalyst for growth in future competitions.

