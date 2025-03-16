Left Menu

Virat Kohli on Balancing Aggression and Calmness On-Field

Virat Kohli discusses his evolving on-field persona, balancing aggression and calmness, at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. Despite a calmer demeanor, his competitiveness remains. Kohli reflects on controversies, his role in India's recent triumphs, and upcoming IPL 2025 aspirations, targeting records and a maiden title for RCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:05 IST
Virat Kohli during his on-field confrontation with Sam Konstas. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an insightful discussion at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit ahead of IPL 2025, star cricketer Virat Kohli opened up about the challenges of balancing his aggressive and calmer personas on the cricket field. Despite a calmer on-field presence in recent years, Kohli emphasized that his competitive spirit remains untamed.

Kohli addressed past controversies, including his actions during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he faced criticism for his interactions with Australian cricketers and spectators. He acknowledged the difficulty some people have in understanding his unchanged competitiveness despite a tapering down of visible aggression.

This journey of self-awareness comes as Kohli prepares for the upcoming IPL season with RCB. Notably, Kohli was part of the victorious ICC Champions Trophy team, and his focus remains not only on achieving personal batting milestones but also on securing a maiden title for RCB in IPL 2025. Last season, he clinched the Orange Cap and his team made it to the playoffs after a stellar comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

