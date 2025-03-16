Left Menu

India's National Education Policy 2020: A Catalyst for Sports Revolution

The National Education Policy 2020 aims to integrate sports into the curriculum, fostering a sports ecosystem. Initiatives like sports universities and centers for sports analytics signal growth in the sector. The RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit further emphasized India's potential as a future sports giant.

Jayant Chaudhary. (Photo-RCB) . Image Credit: ANI
Minister Jayant Chaudhary lauded the National Education Policy 2020 for integrating sports into India's formal curriculum, setting the stage for a sports revolution. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, he highlighted the multidisciplinary approach of the policy that allows students to explore their talents.

Chaudhary noted the policy's impact, citing India's thriving sporting goods industry, which employs over 500,000 people. He mentioned the establishment of sports universities in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana as crucial avenues for careers in sports, alongside a center for sports analytics at IIT Madras.

Telangana's Special Chief Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, emphasized decisive governance to bolster the sports sector's growth, aligning with India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics. Industry expert Prashanth Shawn Doss underscored the nation's potential with its passionate sports community and robust economy, envisioning an enhanced fan experience and global prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

