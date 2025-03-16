Left Menu

India Shines with 33 Medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games

India concluded their campaign at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, with a total of 33 medals. The impressive tally includes 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals, with stellar performances in Snowshoeing, Alpine Skiing, and Cross Country Skiing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:41 IST
India's athletes made a significant mark at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, clinching a total of 33 medals as their campaign concluded in Turin, Italy. The impressive haul comprised 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals, showcasing their exceptional prowess across multiple sporting categories.

On the event's final day, India secured 12 medals across four events. The Snowshoeing category saw the national team adding four medals to their tally. Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya each bagged a silver in the 25m event, while Jahangir claimed a bronze. In Alpine Skiing, athletes Radha Devi and Nirmala Devi achieved silver in the Intermediate Slalom, while Abhishek Kumar earned silver in the Novice Slalom.

The nation's athletes continued to shine with Akriti earning a bronze in Cross Country Skiing. The Indian Women's Traditional Team also demonstrated their skill and teamwork in Floorball, securing a bronze medal. Special Olympics Bharat President Mallika Nadda celebrated the athletes' hard work and expressed pride in their accomplishments, encouraging them to strive for even greater success in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

