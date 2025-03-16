PM Modi Names Maradona Football's GOAT in Podcast Chat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his perspective on the enduring debate over football's greatest player in a podcast with Lex Fridman, a respected computer scientist and podcaster. Acknowledging India's deep-seated love for football, Modi spoke on the enduring impact of football legends across generations.

When asked about the greatest of all time, Modi pointed to Diego Maradona as the defining icon of his era. 'In the 1980s, Maradona was the standout name; for that generation, he was a hero. Today's generation might point to Messi,' remarked Modi. The Argentine legend, known for leading his nation to a stunning World Cup victory in 1986, remains a revered figure. Modi also acknowledged Lionel Messi's dominance in the current era, reflecting on how perceptions of greatness naturally evolve.

During the discussion, Modi highlighted the rising popularity of football in India. He lauded the advancement of both the men's and women's teams, recognizing the sport's growing footprint across the country. 'Numerous regions in India boast a rich football culture, with our women's team performing exceptionally and the men's team making remarkable strides,' he stated.

Diego Maradona, bestowed the title 'Player of the 20th Century' by FIFA alongside Pele, passed away on November 25, 2020, following a heart attack. Starting his career at Argentinos Juniors at just 16, Maradona went on to carve a legacy as one of football's all-time greats.

With his spells at Boca Juniors, Barcelona, and Napoli, Maradona achieved immense success, securing numerous titles including a UEFA Cup, league championships, and national cups, etching his mark on the history of the sport. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)