Shi Yuqi's Triumph: Victory at the All England Open

China's Shi Yuqi claimed victory over Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao in the All England Open Badminton Championships. In a swift 51-minute match, Shi secured the title with a score of 21-17, 21-19. The 2018 champion displayed composure, defeating Lee amid cheers from a supportive crowd at Arena Birmingham.

Birmingham | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:21 IST
China's Shi Yuqi triumphed over Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao in the men's singles final at the All England Open Badminton Championships, winning in straight games.

Taking only 51 minutes to clinch the title, Shi dominated with a score of 21-17, 21-19, thwarting Lee's determined challenge and thrilling the crowd at Arena Birmingham.

The 2018 winner and world number one maintained his calm demeanor, raising his hand victorious before thanking fans in English for their support facing a chance for a double victory with Wang Zhiyi in the women's final.

