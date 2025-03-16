Shi Yuqi's Triumph: Victory at the All England Open

China's Shi Yuqi triumphed over Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao in the men's singles final at the All England Open Badminton Championships, winning in straight games.

Taking only 51 minutes to clinch the title, Shi dominated with a score of 21-17, 21-19, thwarting Lee's determined challenge and thrilling the crowd at Arena Birmingham.

The 2018 winner and world number one maintained his calm demeanor, raising his hand victorious before thanking fans in English for their support facing a chance for a double victory with Wang Zhiyi in the women's final.

