Rishabh Pant Inspires Lucknow Super Giants with New Leadership Vision

Rishabh Pant, the newly appointed skipper of Lucknow Super Giants, emphasizes open expression and experience sharing among team members. Ahead of IPL 2025, he aims to foster a supportive environment, focusing on trust and development. Pant takes the helm against former team Delhi Capitals on March 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:17 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- Lucknow Super Giants X/@LucknowIPL). Image Credit: ANI
Rishabh Pant, now leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as skipper, has set a compelling vision for the team as they prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Addressing his teammates, Pant emphasized the importance of free expression on the field and the integration of senior and junior players through shared experiences.

In a video released by LSG, Pant expressed his desire to cultivate an environment where players feel encouraged to express themselves freely. He acknowledged that achieving this would involve a collective effort from both the management and players, underscoring that the environment's success hinges on players' contributions.

Pant also stressed the importance of backing players, noting that trust enables them to perform at any level. He highlighted the significance of experienced players like Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and David Miller in sharing their knowledge with emerging talents. He urged his team to create lasting memories and emphasized the value of camaraderie and personal growth throughout the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

