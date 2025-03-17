Faf du Plessis Named Vice-Captain of Delhi Capitals for Upcoming IPL Season

In a strategic move, Delhi Capitals have appointed Faf du Plessis as the vice-captain for the upcoming IPL season scheduled to kick-off on March 22. The former South African captain will be supporting captain Axar Patel in steering the team towards success.

Faf du Plessis, who has previously captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru, expressed his excitement and eagerness to contribute to the team's performance in a video shared by the franchise. The seasoned cricketer is expected to bring his extensive experience to the table.

Despite not being retained by RCB, du Plessis was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in a recent auction. With the hope to improve upon last season's performance, the franchise is banking on du Plessis's leadership and skills to reach the play-offs this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)