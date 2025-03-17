Left Menu

High-Profile Ban: Crispin Odey Faces FCA's $2.33 Million Fine

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has fined Crispin Odey of Odey Asset Management £1.8 million and banned him from financial services for integrity issues. Odey intends to contest this decision at the Upper Tribunal. Allegations of sexual misconduct contributed to his ousting, with additional women coming forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:49 IST
Crispin Odey

In a significant move, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has imposed a £1.8 million fine on Crispin Odey of Odey Asset Management while banning him from the financial services industry, citing integrity concerns.

This decision, currently provisional, as Odey plans to challenge it at the Upper Tribunal, arose amid allegations of sexual misconduct reported by 13 women, which led to his ousting in 2023.

The FCA highlighted Odey's attempts to obstruct OAM's disciplinary process, stating his actions exhibited a serious lack of governance and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

