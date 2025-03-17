High-Profile Ban: Crispin Odey Faces FCA's $2.33 Million Fine

In a significant move, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has imposed a £1.8 million fine on Crispin Odey of Odey Asset Management while banning him from the financial services industry, citing integrity concerns.

This decision, currently provisional, as Odey plans to challenge it at the Upper Tribunal, arose amid allegations of sexual misconduct reported by 13 women, which led to his ousting in 2023.

The FCA highlighted Odey's attempts to obstruct OAM's disciplinary process, stating his actions exhibited a serious lack of governance and accountability.

