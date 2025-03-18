Shafali Verma's Hat-trick Heroics Propel Haryana to Victory

Shafali Verma captured the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick as Haryana overcame Karnataka in the Women's Under-23 ODI Trophy's pre-quarterfinal.

Despite being out of the national squad, Verma's part-time off-spin delivered crucial breakthroughs, dismissing two batters in the 44th over before claiming the third wicket in the 46th, leading to an impressive personal tally of 3/20.

Her contributions not only advanced Haryana to the quarterfinals but also underscored her determination to make a return to the Indian team, having finished fourth in the Women's Premier League run chart.

