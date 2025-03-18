Shafali Verma's Hat-trick Heroics Propel Haryana to Victory
Shafali Verma, an out-of-favour India batter known for her aggressive style, claimed a hat-trick for Haryana against Karnataka in the Women's U-23 ODI Trophy. Her efforts, resulting in figures of 3/20, secured a six-wicket win for her team. This performance followed her fourth-highest scoring finish in the WPL.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Shafali Verma captured the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick as Haryana overcame Karnataka in the Women's Under-23 ODI Trophy's pre-quarterfinal.
Despite being out of the national squad, Verma's part-time off-spin delivered crucial breakthroughs, dismissing two batters in the 44th over before claiming the third wicket in the 46th, leading to an impressive personal tally of 3/20.
Her contributions not only advanced Haryana to the quarterfinals but also underscored her determination to make a return to the Indian team, having finished fourth in the Women's Premier League run chart.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Axar Patel: Rising Star in India's Cricketing Arsenal
Karnataka's Development Model: A Global Blueprint
Karnataka's Political Debate: Shivakumar's CM Prospects and High-Command Dynamics
Karnataka is second largest state in the country in terms of total GST tax collected by States: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Karnataka Political Clash: A Tug of Power