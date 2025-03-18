Remembering Akinori Nakayama: Legendary Gymnastics Champion

Japan mourns the loss of Akinori Nakayama, the six-time Olympic gymnastics champion who died at the age of 82. His passing was confirmed on Monday by the Japan Gymnastics Association, with reports indicating stomach cancer as the cause of death.

Nakayama made a remarkable Olympic debut in 1968, helping Japan secure the men's all-around team gold while clinching individual titles in rings, parallel bars, and horizontal bar competitions. His prowess continued into the 1972 Munich Games where he again won team all-around and rings golds, collecting a total of ten Olympic medals across his career.

Beyond his medals, Nakayama's legacy endures in the gymnastics world, where an intricate rings maneuver still bears his name, performed by top athletes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)