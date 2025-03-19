Valetini's Return: A Game-Changer for Brumbies

Rob Valetini's return from a hamstring injury is a significant boost for the ACT Brumbies as they prepare to face the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific. His involvement at number eight is expected to strengthen the Brumbies' quest for a 14th consecutive victory against their rivals at Sydney Football Stadium.

With the British and Irish Lions series on the horizon, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt welcomes Valetini's recovery as timely. Meanwhile, the Waratahs continue to grapple with the absence of big signing Joseph Suaalii, due to a toe injury, hoping for his return for the upcoming Wellington Hurricanes game.

Other teams manage their own injury woes, as the Queensland Reds will miss Fraser McReight and rest Tate McDermott, while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto makes his season debut. The Western Force see the return of key Wallabies players ahead of their match against Fijian Drua, including Nic White and Carlo Tizzano.

(With inputs from agencies.)