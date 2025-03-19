Left Menu

KKR Unveils Eco-Friendly Jerseys and Initiates 'Runs to Roots' Campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) introduce 100% biodegradable jerseys as part of their 'Runs to Roots' campaign, pushing for a sustainable future in sports. The jersey represents team victories and comes with eco-friendly packaging. KKR's IPL 2025 squad is ready to launch their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:59 IST
Team Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have taken a bold step towards sustainability with the introduction of their new jersey made entirely of biodegradable materials. Announced through a press release, this initiative aligns with their 'Runs to Roots' campaign, emphasizing their commitment to environmental conservation. Unveiled in March, the jersey is designed to decompose completely under composting conditions, pioneering a new standard in cricket sportswear.

The jersey celebrates KKR's achievements, displaying three stars symbolizing their victories in the esteemed T20 League, as well as stars purchased in the Gemini constellation for each of their Indian Premier League (IPL) triumphs. In tandem with the jersey, KKR is debuting sustainable packaging that turns into plants when planted, actively reducing environmental waste. The 'Runs to Roots' campaign will continue into the 2025 season, building on its success from the previous year.

Fans can now buy these eco-friendly jerseys and packaging, enabling them to participate in KKR's green mission with every purchase. The Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens, aiming for another championship. With a strong squad featuring notable players like Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Quinton de Kock, KKR is set to defend their title robustly.

