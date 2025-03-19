Socceroos Poised for Crucial World Cup Clash with Indonesia

As Australia prepares for a critical World Cup qualifier against Indonesia, expectations are high for a favorable outcome. However, Socceroos coach Tony Popovic underscores the improvements made by Indonesia, cautioning against complacency.

Australia, vying for a top-two finish in Group C, faces challenging matches against Indonesia and China. Indonesia's recent form, bolstered by Dutch-born players and led by coach Patrick Kluivert, adds complexity to the contest.

Popovic insists on a strategic approach, urging his team to seize opportunities and exercise patience to maintain their second spot and aim for automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)