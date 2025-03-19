Left Menu

Spring Drama: Key Sports Wins and Controversies from Training to Triumph

A roundup of spring training sports news highlights dramatic victories and notable signings, including the Pittsburgh Pirates' win over the Phillies. In the NHL, the Canadiens halted the Senators' winning streak. NBA's Golden State Warriors shone without Curry. Imane Khelif targets Olympic gold amidst controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:29 IST
In a thrilling day of sports, the Pittsburgh Pirates made headlines with a late-game surge, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in spring training. Javier Rivas provided the decisive walk-off homer, capturing fans' excitement for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens showcased resilience in the NHL, breaking the Ottawa Senators' winning streak with a commanding 6-3 victory, ignited by a pivotal goal from Nick Suzuki.

Across the pond, the Golden State Warriors proved depth matters, securing a 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks without Steph Curry, demonstrating the prowess of new addition Jimmy Butler III.

(With inputs from agencies.)

