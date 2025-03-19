Delhi High Court Halts Boxing Federation's Election Order

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay on the Boxing Federation of India's mandate that only elected members from its affiliated state units can represent their states in the federation's upcoming elections. This move follows a petition from the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, presiding over the case, ordered the suspension of the BFI's March 7 circular, pending further hearings. Notably, BJP MP Anurag Thakur has been deemed ineligible for the election process, as his nomination did not comply with the mentioned circular.

The electoral college's final list, approved by the returning officer, excluded the names proposed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association. The court has instructed that the election process and result announcements proceed but be contingent on the petition's outcome. Responses from the Center and BFI are to be submitted in four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)