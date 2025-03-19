Teen Runner Shatters Record with Sub-Four Minute Mile
Sam Ruthe, a New Zealander, became the youngest athlete to break the four-minute mile barrier at just under 16 years old. He accomplished this feat in Auckland, assisted by pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall. Ruthe is now the first 15-year-old to achieve this milestone.
New Zealand has a new athletic prodigy as Sam Ruthe, at nearly 16, shattered the record for the youngest athlete to run a sub-four-minute mile. He clocked in at 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds, achieving this remarkable feat at Auckland's Mt. Smart Stadium under the guidance of pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall.
Ruthe's achievement marks a significant milestone in athletics, making him the youngest 15-year-old to conquer this elusive barrier. His time surpasses that of Norway's Jackob Ingebrigtsen, who previously held the record as the youngest to run a sub-four-minute mile, achieving it at 16 years and 250 days.
This accomplishment has cemented Ruthe's status as a rising star in the world of athletics, drawing attention to the vibrant and competitive sports environment in New Zealand. His extraordinary performance has set a new benchmark for young athletes aspiring to make their mark in middle-distance running.
