Teen Runner Shatters Record with Sub-Four Minute Mile

New Zealand has a new athletic prodigy as Sam Ruthe, at nearly 16, shattered the record for the youngest athlete to run a sub-four-minute mile. He clocked in at 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds, achieving this remarkable feat at Auckland's Mt. Smart Stadium under the guidance of pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall.

Ruthe's achievement marks a significant milestone in athletics, making him the youngest 15-year-old to conquer this elusive barrier. His time surpasses that of Norway's Jackob Ingebrigtsen, who previously held the record as the youngest to run a sub-four-minute mile, achieving it at 16 years and 250 days.

This accomplishment has cemented Ruthe's status as a rising star in the world of athletics, drawing attention to the vibrant and competitive sports environment in New Zealand. His extraordinary performance has set a new benchmark for young athletes aspiring to make their mark in middle-distance running.

(With inputs from agencies.)