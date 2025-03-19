Left Menu

Teen Runner Shatters Record with Sub-Four Minute Mile

Sam Ruthe, a New Zealander, became the youngest athlete to break the four-minute mile barrier at just under 16 years old. He accomplished this feat in Auckland, assisted by pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall. Ruthe is now the first 15-year-old to achieve this milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:17 IST
Teen Runner Shatters Record with Sub-Four Minute Mile
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has a new athletic prodigy as Sam Ruthe, at nearly 16, shattered the record for the youngest athlete to run a sub-four-minute mile. He clocked in at 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds, achieving this remarkable feat at Auckland's Mt. Smart Stadium under the guidance of pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall.

Ruthe's achievement marks a significant milestone in athletics, making him the youngest 15-year-old to conquer this elusive barrier. His time surpasses that of Norway's Jackob Ingebrigtsen, who previously held the record as the youngest to run a sub-four-minute mile, achieving it at 16 years and 250 days.

This accomplishment has cemented Ruthe's status as a rising star in the world of athletics, drawing attention to the vibrant and competitive sports environment in New Zealand. His extraordinary performance has set a new benchmark for young athletes aspiring to make their mark in middle-distance running.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025