UK Athletics Admits Corporate Manslaughter in Abdullah Hayayei's Tragic Death

UK Athletics has pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter after Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei died in 2017 during training. The 36-year-old was killed when a metal throwing cage fell on him. The organization's head for the 2017 Championships, Keith Davies, also pleaded guilty to a related safety offense.

Updated: 20-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Athletics admitted guilt for corporate manslaughter in a shocking turn of events surrounding the death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei. The 2017 incident occurred when a metal throwing cage collapsed on Hayayei, who was preparing for the World Paralympic Athletics Championships in London.

The 36-year-old athlete, known for his participation in the javelin and shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, was pronounced dead on-site. Initially pleading not guilty, the organization reversed its plea on Friday, with lawyer Simon Antrobus representing UK Athletics.

Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 Championships, also acknowledged an offense under the Health and Safety at Work Act. Sentencing is scheduled for June, with UK Athletics expressing regret and offering condolences to Hayayei's family and teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

