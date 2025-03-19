Left Menu

Cricket Rivals Shine in Latest ICC T20I Rankings Shuffle

The ICC T20I player rankings saw Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy retain top spots among batsmen and bowlers. New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen made leaps after strong performances against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya leads all-rounders, while other international players continue to rise in the ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:17 IST
Indian cricket talents Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy have maintained their second-place holdings in the ICC T20I rankings for batters and bowlers. Meanwhile, in the all-rounder category, Indian sensation Hardik Pandya is leading with 252 points.

In the latest reshuffles, notable performers include New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who climbed the rankings after securing their team's lead against Pakistan in a five-match series. The duo's impressive starts, coupled with Jacob Duffy's key performance, have boosted their positions significantly.

Globally, Australia's Travis Head dominates the batters' chart, and the West Indies' Akeal Hosein remains the leading bowler. The Indian squad remains static due to their lack of recent matches post the series against England earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

