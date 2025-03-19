Cricket Rivals Shine in Latest ICC T20I Rankings Shuffle

Indian cricket talents Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy have maintained their second-place holdings in the ICC T20I rankings for batters and bowlers. Meanwhile, in the all-rounder category, Indian sensation Hardik Pandya is leading with 252 points.

In the latest reshuffles, notable performers include New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who climbed the rankings after securing their team's lead against Pakistan in a five-match series. The duo's impressive starts, coupled with Jacob Duffy's key performance, have boosted their positions significantly.

Globally, Australia's Travis Head dominates the batters' chart, and the West Indies' Akeal Hosein remains the leading bowler. The Indian squad remains static due to their lack of recent matches post the series against England earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)