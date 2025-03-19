Left Menu

Security Concerns Loom Over Kolkata IPL Match Amid Ram Navami Festivities

The Kolkata Police has requested the rescheduling of an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 at Eden Gardens. Heavy security will be deployed for Ram Navami celebrations. Discussions are ongoing, and last year a similar match faced rescheduling for the same reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:43 IST
Security Concerns Loom Over Kolkata IPL Match Amid Ram Navami Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police has appealed to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule the IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, scheduled for April 6 at Eden Gardens. The plea comes due to heavy security measures planned for Ram Navami festivities.

A senior police official confirmed the request had been formally made, with a response still pending. CAB president Snehasish Ganguly shared the city police's inability to ensure adequate security for the expected 65,000 attendees without causing disruption to the existing security plan.

The situation mirrors last year's IPL, where a game involving KKR also had to be shifted. Political dynamics add to the complexity, as opposition and ruling party leaders exchange barbs over public processions linked to the Hindu celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025