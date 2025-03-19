Security Concerns Loom Over Kolkata IPL Match Amid Ram Navami Festivities

Kolkata Police has appealed to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule the IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, scheduled for April 6 at Eden Gardens. The plea comes due to heavy security measures planned for Ram Navami festivities.

A senior police official confirmed the request had been formally made, with a response still pending. CAB president Snehasish Ganguly shared the city police's inability to ensure adequate security for the expected 65,000 attendees without causing disruption to the existing security plan.

The situation mirrors last year's IPL, where a game involving KKR also had to be shifted. Political dynamics add to the complexity, as opposition and ruling party leaders exchange barbs over public processions linked to the Hindu celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)