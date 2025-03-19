Gujarat Titans Gearing Up for an Electrifying IPL 2025 Season

The Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, are poised for an exhilarating Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. At a pre-season press briefing in Ahmedabad, key figures including Arvinder Singh, Vikram Solanki, Ashish Nehra, Parthiv Patel, and captain Shubman Gill outlined their preparations and ambitious goals for the forthcoming campaign. The Titans will kick off their season on March 25 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The franchise is committed to achieving excellence on the field while providing fans with an extraordinary experience throughout the season.

Arvinder Singh, the COO of Gujarat Titans, expressed that each IPL season is met with anticipation and this year is no exception. He emphasized that the franchise's dedication goes beyond cricket, focusing on crafting an exceptional stadium experience for fans. From engaging activities to smooth ticket access, the goal is to make Titans fans feel a part of something special. Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, highlighted the excitement surrounding the carefully assembled squad and the positive atmosphere within the team as they prepare for their opening match in Ahmedabad.

Offline ticket sales are already underway, with District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner. Fans can acquire tickets through the GT App and District App, alongside multiple offline locations across cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Specific outlets have been designated for ticket sales to ensure fans have easy access. Gujarat Titans are also planning innovative fan engagement activities to enhance the in-stadia experience, ensuring IPL 2025 is memorable for their supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)