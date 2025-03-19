Left Menu

Emma Raducanu: A New Dawn at the Miami Open

Emma Raducanu, a former U.S. Open champion, dominated Japanese wild card Sayaka Ishii to advance to the second round of the Miami Open. Raducanu overcame a previous setback at Indian Wells by exhibiting an impressive serve game and precise break points. Next, she faces American Emma Navarro.

Emma Raducanu

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Emma Raducanu stormed into the second round of the Miami Open by defeating Sayaka Ishii 6-2 6-1. The former U.S. Open champion secured 77% of her first-serve points, highlighting her serve's effectiveness and overshadowing her previous early exit at Indian Wells.

With a commanding performance, Raducanu is now set to face American world number 10, Emma Navarro. The encounter promises to be a stern test, as Navarro recently clinched a WTA 500 title. Raducanu, however, remains undeterred, eager to embrace the challenge and compete fiercely for each point.

Elsewhere in the Miami Open, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka are among the top contenders in women's singles, while David Goffin and Carlos Alcaraz await a thrilling battle on the men's side. Nick Kyrgios also promises excitement, taking on Mackenzie McDonald at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

