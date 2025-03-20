Rugby Rumble: Kalyn Ponga's Possible Union Switch

Speculation surrounding Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga's sporting future has reignited, as New Zealand rugby coach Scott Robertson expressed openness to a potential code switch. Robertson conveyed his willingness to hold discussions with Ponga, who has previously shown interest in joining the All Blacks.

Despite being under contract with the Knights until the end of 2027, Ponga's potential move to rugby union is under intense media scrutiny in both Australia and New Zealand. Though Ponga has yet to play for either country's national rugby league team, both the Kangaroos and Kiwis coaches are eager to include him in their squads.

While Ponga remains focused on his club commitments, New Zealand Rugby's history of converting league talent to union—citing successes like Sonny Bill Williams and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck—adds fuel to the speculation fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)