Lee Carsley: Aiming to Reclaim England's Top Spot

Lee Carsley, former interim manager of England's senior team, expresses his desire to earn another chance to lead the squad while remaining dedicated to the under-21 team. Carsley, who succeeded Gareth Southgate, led England to a 5-0 victory over Ireland, ensuring their promotion to the Nations League's top tier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:07 IST
In a candid revelation, former interim manager Lee Carsley expressed his ambitions to once again manage England's senior team, while affirming his commitment to the under-21 squad. Carsley, recognized for his successful tenure as a caretaker, aims to continue earning his place in the top job.

The seasoned coach took over from Gareth Southgate after the Euros final defeat to Spain, leading England to an impressive 5-0 win against Ireland. This victory not only boosted their morale but also secured their promotion to the Nations League's premier division.

As England gears up for their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Albania and Latvia, Carsley remains hopeful about his future, stating he is content doing his current role and will see where his dedication takes him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

