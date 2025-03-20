Historic Olympic Leadership: New IOC President Set to Make Impact

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to elect its 10th president this Thursday in what is described as one of the most open elections in Olympic history. The election will determine who will lead the 131-year-old organization through critical decisions and challenges, particularly within the realms of politics and sports dynamics.

Among the top contenders are IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch and Olympic gold medalists Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry. Coventry, notably, stands out as potentially the first woman and African to lead the IOC, advocating for change and increased inclusivity. She is considered a favored successor to outgoing president Thomas Bach.

As voting takes place among roughly 100 IOC members, the outcome is expected swiftly, highlighting the behind-the-scenes networks and alliances crucial in this high-stakes decision. The new leader will have the responsibility of cementing the IOC's future path, which includes overseeing gender parity efforts and determining future Olympic Game hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)