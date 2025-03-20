Left Menu

IPL Match Shifted: KKR vs LSG Moved to Guwahati Amid Security Concerns

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 is being moved to Guwahati due to insufficient security in Kolkata during Ram Navami. Kolkata Police cannot provide adequate security amid festive processions, impacting fans and official schedules.

The upcoming IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally set for April 6, will be relocated to Guwahati, according to CAB President Snehasish Ganguly. The change comes as Kolkata Police expressed their inability to ensure security during Ram Navami festivities.

The decision follows announcements of over 20,000 processions across West Bengal, creating a significant strain on local security resources. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari emphasized the scale of celebrations. Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal has already notified the BCCI about the situation, although an official IPL statement is pending.

This isn't the first time Ram Navami celebrations have affected IPL scheduling in Kolkata; a previous clash involving Rajasthan Royals also faced rescheduling. Ganguly underscored the logistical challenges of managing crowds without sufficient police presence, making it challenging to accommodate the expected 65,000 fans.

