Ujjawal Chaudhary Smashes U-20 Discus Record at National Athletics Championship

Ujjawal Chaudhary from Haryana set a new record in the men's discus throw at the U-20 National Athletics Championship with a throw of 59.34m, surpassing the previous record set in 2014. The event saw numerous athletes excel in discus, javelin, and shot put categories across various age groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:59 IST
In a spectacular display of athleticism, Haryana's Ujjawal Chaudhary broke the U-20 men's discus throw record with a formidable 59.34 meters at the National Athletics Championship on Thursday.

Chaudhary, seizing an early advantage, outclassed the previous 58.11-meter record, leading the competition from start to finish. The men's javelin throw event also saw fierce competition, with six athletes advancing directly to the final.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Shashank Patil dominated the javelin qualification rounds with a 72.48 meters throw. The championship featured top performances in other categories, including discus and shot put, highlighting emerging talents in the sports domain.

