Boston Celtics Set to Break Records with Historic $6.1 Billion Sale

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of a record-breaking sale to a group led by Symphony Technology Group's William Chisholm. The $6.1 billion deal, pending NBA approval, would surpass the highest sports team sale in North America. Chisholm, a lifelong Celtics fan, emphasized his commitment to the team and Boston community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:24 IST
The Boston Celtics are poised for a historic transition as the team has agreed to a $6.1 billion sale to a cohort spearheaded by Symphony Technology Group's co-founder, William Chisholm. This mammoth deal surpasses the $6.05 billion sale of the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2023, setting a new benchmark for the most expensive sports team purchase in North America, contingent upon NBA Board of Governors' approval.

William Chisholm, who has deep-rooted ties to Boston, expressed his lifelong allegiance to the Celtics and his dedication to honoring the team's importance within the city's fabric. "Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan," acknowledged current majority owner Wyc Grousbeck, highlighting Chisholm's ideal fit as the team's next Governor.

Grousbeck, along with partners Rob Hale and Bruce A. Beal Jr., will remain integral to the Celtics' leadership, ensuring continuity in operations. Chisholm's ambition to uphold and enhance the Celtics' legacy underscores the profound responsibility he assumes as the new team leader, particularly following the team's recent triumph in claiming their 18th NBA championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

