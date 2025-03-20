India's Bold Move: Gujarat's Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

India has officially entered the race to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with its submission being received just ahead of the March 31 deadline. The Indian Olympic Association dispatched the bid documents on behalf of the state of Gujarat, according to a high-ranking official from the sports ministry.

This development comes in the wake of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya's recent pronouncement of India's interest in bringing the Games back to its soil. The nation previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and is also eyeing the ambitious goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The move to host such a major international sporting event highlights India's growing prominence on the global sports stage and its commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture. The bid could pave the way for significant developments in infrastructure and international relations if successful.

