From Dressing Room Banter to Historic Feats: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Meteoric Rise in Cricket

In an exclusive conversation with PUMA India, emerging cricket talent Nitish Kumar Reddy recounts his swift rise from a record-breaking Test century in Australia to meaningful encounters with cricket legends. As a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Reddy reflects on the moments that shaped his budding career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:28 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy (Photo: PUMA India). Image Credit: ANI
Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young Indian cricket sensation, recently reflected on his journey in an interview with PUMA India. His rapid ascension from hitting a record-breaking Test century in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to becoming an indispensable player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL underlines his burgeoning talent.

In a nostalgic recount, Reddy recalled an unforgettable encounter with cricket legend Virat Kohli. During a light-hearted moment in the dressing room, Reddy inadvertently won a cherished pair of Kohli's shoes. Donning these shoes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he became the first Indian batsman to achieve a Test century in Australia from the No. 8 position, securing his place as one of the youngest Indian centurions Down Under.

Beyond stats and records, Reddy's cricket career has been buoyed by familial support and camaraderie with fellow next-gen cricketers like Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma. Off the pitch, Reddy finds solace in anime, particularly Naruto, and enjoys gaming sessions with friends, revealing a well-rounded personality beyond cricket.

