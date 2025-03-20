From Dressing Room Banter to Historic Feats: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Meteoric Rise in Cricket

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young Indian cricket sensation, recently reflected on his journey in an interview with PUMA India. His rapid ascension from hitting a record-breaking Test century in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to becoming an indispensable player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL underlines his burgeoning talent.

In a nostalgic recount, Reddy recalled an unforgettable encounter with cricket legend Virat Kohli. During a light-hearted moment in the dressing room, Reddy inadvertently won a cherished pair of Kohli's shoes. Donning these shoes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he became the first Indian batsman to achieve a Test century in Australia from the No. 8 position, securing his place as one of the youngest Indian centurions Down Under.

Beyond stats and records, Reddy's cricket career has been buoyed by familial support and camaraderie with fellow next-gen cricketers like Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma. Off the pitch, Reddy finds solace in anime, particularly Naruto, and enjoys gaming sessions with friends, revealing a well-rounded personality beyond cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)